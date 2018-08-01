New York Mets

Mets Merized
Gary-larocque-560x400

A Closer Look: General Manager Candidate Gary LaRocque

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 5m

Gary LaRocque, 65, is the former scouting director, director of player development, and assistant general manager for the Mets. Most recently, he served as the director of player development for t

Tweets