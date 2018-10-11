by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

“Baseball Night in New York” and “Shea Anything” are coming to the @QBConvention! Details: https://t.co/pYMFOT6XqQ pic.twitter.com/4JiTlkL7Qz — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 11, 2018 For the first time, SNY will bring Baseball Night in New York to..