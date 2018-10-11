New York Mets

Call To The Pen
1034505592-1

New York Mets Rumors: Should the Mets Bring Daniel Murphy Back to Flushing?

by: Dylan Smith Fansided: Call To The Pen 5m

The New York Mets need an offensive force in their lineup. Would it be a good idea to bring Daniel Murphy back to Flushing? The New York Mets will see a fa...

Tweets