New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jarred-kelenic-560x353

Kelenic Leads Three Mets in Top 20 Appalachian League Prospects

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 5m

The Kingsport Mets were one of the more exciting minor league teams all season long. For that reason alone, it should come as no surprise the Mets had more players on Baseball America's ranking of

Tweets