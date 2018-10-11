New York Mets

Pipeline names Mets' Prospects of the Year

NEW YORK -- In many ways, the saga surrounding the Mets' decision to keep Peter Alonso in the Minors all year overshadowed the rather spectacular nature of his season itself. In 132 games, Alonso hit 36 home runs, including a walk-off on the final pitch..

