Peterson, Alonso Chosen as MLB Pipeline’s Mets Prospects of Year

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 13m

In a year in which many Mets prospects have had breakout seasons, MLB Pipeline selected Peter Alonso as the Mets Hitting Prospect of the Year and David Peterson as the Mets Pitching Prospect of th

