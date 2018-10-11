New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-10-10-at-2.10.18-pm

Hmmm what do we think about this orange Mets pullover

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Interesting design here.  Kinda throwback but not.  Would you lose your mind if this showed up on a Sunday?

