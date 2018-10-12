New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: at least I don’t have cavities…oh wait….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Wow there is nothing going on.  People are already starting with the dopey Countdown to Opening Day tweets and the AAIMBR led with “the NLCS Starts Tonight.”  There’s also a “Bautista had a good season” which is content for content’s..

