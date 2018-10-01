New York Mets

Mets Merized
Chaim-bloom-1-560x315

A Closer Look: General Manager Candidate, Chaim Bloom

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 9m

It was reported on Wednesday, that the New York Mets have interviewed Chaim Bloom, the Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations.Bloom, 35, has been within the Rays organizat

