MLB players vote alleged domestic abuser Jose Reyes as Mets' top pick for Man of the Year award
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m
Jose Reyes was the New York Mets pick for the MLBPA's Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, voted on by all MLB players. Reyes' past domestic violence allegation make him an extremely questionable choice.
