MLB players vote alleged domestic abuser Jose Reyes as Mets' top pick for Man of the Year award

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m

Jose Reyes was the New York Mets pick for the MLBPA&apos;s Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, voted on by all MLB players. Reyes&apos; past domestic violence allegation make him an extremely questionable choice.

