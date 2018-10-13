New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lindsay hits pair of homers in Fall League debut
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 44s
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - After a couple of disappointing seasons at the plate, Desmond Lindsay came to the Arizona Fall League intent on proving he was still a good hitter and also made some tweaks to his swing to accomplish that goal. The initial diagnosis?..
Tweets
-
The #Rangers are putting Shattenkirk back in the lineup: Who will he be paired with? https://t.co/Q37GKIThWRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TBrownYahoo: I went for the burger, stayed for the miracle...https://t.co/aXdaAAcz9bBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here's why the sharps love Michigan this week https://t.co/WKdzd6P49sBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Nets could be getting some starters back just in time for the season https://t.co/2O986V2XSyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Red Sox the bet in Game 1 https://t.co/I8FXrhRVVbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Take a shot with Colorado https://t.co/iFHeh2dFK8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets