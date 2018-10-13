New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets blogger oversleeps, discovers he didn’t miss any Mets news

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Holy S it’s 9am.  Someone overslept.  Well my body clock did wake me up at 6 but I rolled over.  Anyway rainy Saturday with no early soccer is a great time for some zzzzzs.   I played lots of Fifa and then was digging in on Season 5...

