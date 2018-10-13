New York Mets
This Mets Watch will only cost you $10 in 1960’s money and should last one year
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13s
I saw this in a tweet this morning and feel like I have covered this somewhere in the 10.5 years of Mets Policing, but hey there’s nothing else to talk about today so… 10 Bucks? That seems expensive 50 years later! Guaranteed for One Year? Seems short,...
