New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Details of Angel Hernandez’ Racial Bias Lawsuit Against MLB
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5m
As per court filings, MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is suing Major League Baseball on the grounds of racial discrimination. His suit specifically focuses on the league passing him over for promotion
Tweets
-
RT @TheCUTCH22: You’re literally putting impossible standards on a runner trying to steal a base. If momentum takes your hand past… https://t.co/2uHRo3ALJABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wow, that slider!Blogger / Podcaster
-
?@jcmccaffrey The Hoye-polloi here are not pleased. I'll see myself out...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Eduardo Núñez -14 Defensive Runs Saved at 2nd Base, -4 Defensive Runs Saved at 3B in 2018Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This Mets Watch will only cost you $10 in 1960’s money and should last one year https://t.co/pUgDBKQoybBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EvanDrellich: Alex Cora has been ejected.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets