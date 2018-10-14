New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sterling or Scully: someone named Arcia plays MLB and Joe Buck has the call
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 48s
I don’t know who Arcia is, but I like this Joe Buck call a lot. He did the Howie Rose move of letting his intonation let you know that he isn’t sure that it might go out, didn’t think it would at first but now is starting to believe…..and then a nice...
Tweets
-
I want my book to also illustrate to MetNation how special Gil Hodges was and how he turned things around--The fact… https://t.co/SjXHEOv7A1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dude has played on TV in English leagues for five years and announcers are still pronouncing it “Newhooeeooo”Blogger / Podcaster
-
1 more thing on 69 Mets topic-every time someone tells me I can't do something I look at that team-as I did as a 9… https://t.co/CqiQmE93inBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Looked at some great photos for my book on Miracle Mets --things coming together--Why do I love this topic? You wil… https://t.co/BYEa1llh3vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
On this date in 1973, Willie Mays got the last hit of his baseball career, during the World Series. At the outset o… https://t.co/hqN3w9gAkmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Somehow the Red Sox don't look quite as good as they did in the ALDS, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/F3bATvLws4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets