New York Mets

Mets Merized
0327e200-fee6-47ab-9d96-b8ee7e13602a

Chernoff Won’t Interview For Mets GM Job

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports today that Indians GM Mike Chernoff won't interview for the Mets GM opening.According to Puma, the only known candidates at the moment are Doug Melvin, G

Tweets