New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chernoff Won’t Interview For Mets GM Job
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports today that Indians GM Mike Chernoff won't interview for the Mets GM opening.According to Puma, the only known candidates at the moment are Doug Melvin, G
Tweets
-
Sigh.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Sunday Notes: Only the grace of four managers can save MLB from a foreign-substance debacle in the postseason. https://t.co/l5VqUR4zDmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The story of Aaron Hernandez is a complicated one https://t.co/bKhYPYzQ1PBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Price and Sonny Gray are good friends, fellow Vanderbilt alums and two pitchers who have strained relationshi… https://t.co/F7WgmaL6YJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Watching Game 1 of #ALCS probably didn’t make #Yankees feel any better. More like, “We lost to those guys?” #RedSox… https://t.co/aNJCBrrQZ0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Most touchdown passes in #Seahawks history: Dave Krieg - 195 @DangeRussWilson - 174 @Hasselbeck - 174Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets