New York Mets

The Mets Police
Images-1

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets won best burger, and you should follow the money

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

  SLACKISH REACTION:  MLB somehow was able to schedule last night’s playoff game for 7:09pm Eastern without the West Coast completely abandoning the sport.  Tonight’s game is at 7:39pm and involves the Dodgers.  How will they survive?   Don’t get too...

Tweets