New York Mets

Rising Apple
851781930-tampa-bay-rays-v-baltimore-orioles.jpg

Mets should spend money on a catcher instead of trading for one

by: Michael Carballeira Fansided: Rising Apple 7m

Rather than trade for a catcher, the New York Mets should spend money on a free agent backstop this winter. After a disappointing 2018 season, the New Yor...

Tweets