Arizona Fall League 2018: Whitley, Trammell headline Scottsdale Scorpions roster

by: Joe Jacquez Baseball Essential 7s

Houston Astros No. 2 prospect pitcher Forrest Whitley and Cincinnati Reds Futures Game MVP Taylor Trammell headline the Scottsdale Scorpions Fall League.

