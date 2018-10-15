New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sterling or Scully: Vin Scully and Jack Buck call Kirk Gibson’s Home Run 30 years ago
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Today on Sterling or Scully we will have a contribution from Vin Scully himself! Will his call be worthy of a Vin Scully call, or did he John Sterling this one? Same question for Jack Buck. On this day in 1988… look who’s coming up. pic.twitter.com/DEHS
Tweets
-
Enjoy this 1998 NY Times fluff piece about Jeff Wilpon giving up his professional baseball career to run the Mets… https://t.co/vcfZGZJ1qGBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @dave_majo did a nice piece of Keith Hernandez art... https://t.co/A1D1BXgcGEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great stuff here.As his Mets tenure comes to an end, what has Sandy Alderson meant to the sport — and to the people who hold the job… https://t.co/lAi6yGwA9nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who should be the Mets' catcher next year? https://t.co/FNh8ahcHPZTV / Radio Network
-
RT @jasoncfry: The only issue: The Wilpons. What sane person would sign on? #mets https://t.co/HBDizx8yOqBlogger / Podcaster
-
I guess you never know, but I'd suspect David Stearns knows way too much about the Mets to consider coming to the M…There's still no frontrunner a week into the Mets' GM search, and there are many ways it can go. @martinonyc with… https://t.co/5kY3rz4tYOBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets