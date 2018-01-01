New York Mets
Keith Hernandez to appear at Queens Baseball Convention (QBC)
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 12s
Mets legend and current SNY announcer Keith Hernandez will headline the 2019 Queens Baseball Convention (QBC), taking place Jan. 19 at Katch in Astoria, Queens.
Enjoy this 1998 NY Times fluff piece about Jeff Wilpon giving up his professional baseball career to run the Mets… https://t.co/vcfZGZJ1qGBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @dave_majo did a nice piece of Keith Hernandez art... https://t.co/A1D1BXgcGEBlogger / Podcaster
Great stuff here.As his Mets tenure comes to an end, what has Sandy Alderson meant to the sport — and to the people who hold the job… https://t.co/lAi6yGwA9nBlogger / Podcaster
Who should be the Mets' catcher next year? https://t.co/FNh8ahcHPZTV / Radio Network
RT @jasoncfry: The only issue: The Wilpons. What sane person would sign on? #mets https://t.co/HBDizx8yOqBlogger / Podcaster
I guess you never know, but I'd suspect David Stearns knows way too much about the Mets to consider coming to the M…There's still no frontrunner a week into the Mets' GM search, and there are many ways it can go. @martinonyc with… https://t.co/5kY3rz4tYOBeat Writer / Columnist
