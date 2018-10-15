New York Mets
Open thread: NLCS Game 3, 10/15/18
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
With the series tied at 1-1, the Brewers take on the Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2018 NLCS at Dodger Stadium.
… and Machado follows with a double. Second and third for #Dodgers, none out.Beat Writer / Columnist
There is a startlingly low number of #Dodgers fans still in the building as this ninth-inning rally was started by… https://t.co/fWoCob4CpqBeat Writer / Columnist
Shaw needs to consult Todd Frazier on the fake ball trick.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @aridcarrot: I’m not even gonna act like this Phil Collins deer remix hasn’t had me in hysterics for hours.Beat Writer / Columnist
I feel like Yasmani Grandal is playing his way into a contract with the MetsI feel like Yasmani Grandal is playing his way out of a contract with the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
I feel like Yasmani Grandal is playing his way out of a contract with the MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
