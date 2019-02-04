New York Mets

Mets Merized
Peter-alonso-560x362

10/15 Winter League Results: Mets AFL Hitters Shut Down by Royals Pitchers

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 21s

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox 8 - 0 Glendale Desert DogsPeoria Javelinas 13 - 4 Salt River RaftersSurprise Saguaros 2 - 0 Scottsdale Scorpions1B Peter Alonso: 0-for-4, K2B

Tweets