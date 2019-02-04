New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Winter League Recap: Nogosek Throws Scoreless Inning
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Minors 6m
Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox 8 – 0 Glendale Desert DogsPeoria Javelinas 13 – 4 Salt River RaftersSurprise Saguaros 2 – 0 Scottsdale Scorpions1B Peter Alonso: 0-for-4, K
Tweets
-
Oh, what fun it was ? The @BKLYNJefes are excited to continue the fiesta in 2019! https://t.co/YzE6TDLdo5Minors
-
RT @baseballgods16: @GaryStamfordCT @Metstradamus Steve ChilcottBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On Baseball: The Astros’ Dallas Keuchel was durable enough to lead the majors in batters faced this year. “I think… https://t.co/Bl3sGwHXMqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Plausible deniability...the college basketball coach’s code. The whole system is a joke.Mike Krzyzewski carries the biggest voice in a sport desperate for leadership as a federal trial lays out its chaot… https://t.co/C664WZJ2mdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I was in the pack that interviewed @Eck43 that day 30 years ago. He was classy then, and he remains so today.Happy 30th Anniversary @23KGibby! Great moment for you and baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets