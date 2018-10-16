New York Mets

Syracuse Mets coming today? Syracuse Chiefs announce an announcement today at 3!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Odd.  But hey any Mets news is welcome in this time of Mets news drought. The Chiefs have put out a press release.  Today at 3 (TODAY!) there will be an ANNOUNCEMENT. “New York Mets front office including COO Jeff Wilpon” is/are expected to attend.   The.

