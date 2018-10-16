New York Mets

Screen-shot-2018-10-16-at-11.31.56-am

This blue and orange city skyline thing on Syracuse Chiefs Instagram is interesting

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

The Syracuse Chiefs, who totally aren’t changing their name to Mets at 3pm have this interesting beer logo on their Instagram.  Could be unrelated. Syracuse Mets coming today? Syracuse Chiefs announce an announcement today at 3! Related

