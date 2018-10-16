New York Mets

Syracuse AAA team now Syracuse Mets – here’s new logo, uniform and some stadiums details!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

  GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES NY METS AND COUNTY CLOSE TO FINALIZING A LEASE EXTENSION TO KEEP PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL IN ONONDAGA COUNTY FOR NEXT 25 YEARS Name to Officially Change to Syracuse Mets For The 2019 Season SYRACUSE, NY – October 16, 2018 – New...

