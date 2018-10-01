New York Mets

nj.com
24962494-standard

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros LIVE SCORE UPDATES & STATS, Game 3 ALCS (10/16/18) | MLB Playoffs 2018

by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

The Boston Red Sox, tie 1-1 in the best of seven American League Championship Series, meet the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 (10/16/18) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox against...

Tweets