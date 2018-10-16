New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here’s what the Syracuse Mets actual uniforms look like on actual humans (if you click)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Drawing: Humans: Check out the threads the Syracuse Mets will wear in their inaugural season at NBT Bank Stadium in 2019! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/1S8kMLV3s6 — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) October 16, 2018 Syracuse AAA team now Syracuse Mets - here's new.
Tweets
-
Without fail, the National Anthem sung, backed by the Dodger Stadium organ, has me thinking of the Naked Gun.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What do you expect from Michael Conforto in 2019? #LGM https://t.co/pJYZGnOAO5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yasmani Grandal, possible Mets target, benched by Dodgers https://t.co/d288z5a57c via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Two more years of fitting a round peg in a square hole #LGM https://t.co/cB9q9PIe9UBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MichaelJFatz: @RisingAppleBlog I want a big right handed bat does not have to be a big signing, could be a trade, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Abreu , etc.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There are more homers, strikeouts and paranoia in baseball today than ever before. #ImSpyingOnYouToMakeSureYouAreNotSpyingOnMeBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets