Mets' new Class AAA team to be called Syracuse Mets, will stay in Syracuse for 25 years
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 2m
The Mets' new Class AAA Syracuse team will stay in the city for 25 years. The team also will be called the Syracuse Chiefs
Without fail, the National Anthem sung, backed by the Dodger Stadium organ, has me thinking of the Naked Gun.Beat Writer / Columnist
What do you expect from Michael Conforto in 2019? #LGM https://t.co/pJYZGnOAO5Blogger / Podcaster
Yasmani Grandal, possible Mets target, benched by Dodgers https://t.co/d288z5a57c via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
Two more years of fitting a round peg in a square hole #LGM https://t.co/cB9q9PIe9UBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MichaelJFatz: @RisingAppleBlog I want a big right handed bat does not have to be a big signing, could be a trade, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Abreu , etc.Blogger / Podcaster
There are more homers, strikeouts and paranoia in baseball today than ever before. #ImSpyingOnYouToMakeSureYouAreNotSpyingOnMeBeat Writer / Columnist
