New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Divisional-round-atlanta-braves-v-los-angeles-dodgers-game-two-e1539664220925

New York Mets offseason: Yasmani Grandal addresses a glaring hole

by: Ricky Keeler Elite Sports NY 6m

If the New York Mets are going to upgrade at catcher this offseason, they need to bring in Yasmani Grandal in free agency.

Tweets