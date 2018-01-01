New York Mets
First round of Mets' GM search wraps up soon
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 2m
The Mets have interviewed more than the five candidates known in the first round of their search for a new head of baseball operations, and plan to speak to one or two more before determining finalists, according to major league sources.
