Baseball grows sport by starting playoffs at 9pm and playing past 2am Eastern
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9s
Hey if your kid looks hung over at school today, it’s because she or he is a huge fan of baseball. My friend let me know he was up until 2:40 Eastern last night (my friend is INSANE) watching baseball. Apparently the Dodgers won in the 13th. The game...
RT @NYTSports: The Brewers, who have successfully challenged other conventions in baseball, also have two prominent coaches with a… https://t.co/ThA8Yyln35Beat Writer / Columnist
Caught Jeremy Lin at MSG. He said there were times often in the last two years where he thought his NBA career was… https://t.co/AjH8XUBiIVBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Pitchers Who Made A Name For Themselves in 2018 https://t.co/E93QiBzcrL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
What a follow by the man himself @Jake_Lowery3 #honoredPlayer
Updated: Mets Introduce Re-Branded Triple-A Franchise Syracuse Mets https://t.co/Tyr80VA8xW #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Excellent point. MLB has no transparency on this and other issues.Focus today less on the accusations flying around, and more on the circumstances MLB has created to encourage the b… https://t.co/G9BEXXorlNBeat Writer / Columnist
