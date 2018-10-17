New York Mets

Baseball grows sport by starting playoffs at 9pm and playing past 2am Eastern

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9s

Hey if your kid looks hung over at school today, it’s because she or he  is a huge fan of baseball.  My friend let me know he was up until 2:40 Eastern last night (my friend is INSANE) watching baseball. Apparently the Dodgers won in the 13th. The game...

