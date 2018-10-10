New York Mets

10/16 Winter League Results: Alonso Goes Deep, Mejia Pitches Three Innings

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 2m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox 1 - 0 Salt River RaftersPeoria Javelinas 16 - 8 Surprise SaguarosScottsdale Scorpions 6 - 1 Glendale Desert Dogs1B Peter Alonso: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B

