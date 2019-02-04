New York Mets

Mets 360
Blend-logo

The ‘Roster Effect Rating’ for the Mets and Dodgers

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 26s

On Sunday we introduced the idea of the six-week hot streak and how we shouldn’t let that overly influence our view of a player. So, let’s flip that around a bit. Instead of looking at a player, le…

Tweets