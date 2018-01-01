New York Mets

Metsblog
Raw

Scouts talk Andres Gimenez: 'He's exactly what a pitching-rich team like the Mets need up the middle'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 15m

The Mets' top two prospects -- 1B Peter Alonso and SS Andres Gimenez -- are repping the team in the Arizona Fall League. Here's what scouts have to say about them.

Tweets