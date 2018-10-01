New York Mets

ALCS TV Schedule 2018: What time, TV, channel is Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Game 4? (10/17/18)

The Boston Red Sox, leading 2-1 in the best of seven American League Championship Series, meet the Houston Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 (10/17/18) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Rick Porcello will be the starting pitcher for...

