New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario still has a ways to go
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
The young shortstop didn’t make major strides in 2018.
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJPTXg: Citi Field is having tours https://t.co/fkr9Byb3u8Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Citi Field is having tours https://t.co/fkr9BxTsCABlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s that time of year! Carve your #Mets pumpkins this October and share them using #MetsPumpkins. We’ll post our f… https://t.co/MA1kh5Fdk0Official Team Account
-
"He's exactly what a pitching-rich team like the Mets need up the middle" Scouts break down Mets prospect Andres G… https://t.co/ed0JrpSNYFTV / Radio Network
-
"And a lot of people have been drinking all day, it's pretty obvious..." https://t.co/XKRZOZ8e4fBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes.@Metstradamus Idk if this means when he put up his arm in slide or the first base incidentBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets