Every 35 years you can reverse this jacket
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 54s
So if you buy this, you will usually have to wear it with the normal configuration. However, if you live long enough, eventually the Mets will be the World Champions and you can reverse it! And yes, I did say 35 years in the post title, and thus am...
RT @ForTheWin: How do you eliminate spying in MLB? Justin Verlander's got an idea: Eliminate the need for signs. https://t.co/Mh2jyEHVpqTV / Radio Personality
https://t.co/WzkaJqsDWT thoughts on what to do about tech and sign stealing — namely dive in further or unplug completely.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wait what?Source: Dave Littlefield has interviewed for the Mets’ GM job.Beat Writer / Columnist
Manny Machado has grounded into two double plays in four innings. He ran. And didn’t kick any opponent’s feet.Beat Writer / Columnist
This was extreme by Belichick standards https://t.co/y3l06oTI2wBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TheAthleticNYC: Knicks basketball is back! Follow along for in-depth analysis all season! https://t.co/ebkG64Wt7Q ? @MikeVorkunov:… https://t.co/O93ZPVfNDgBeat Writer / Columnist
