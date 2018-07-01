New York Mets

Double G Sports
Noah-k.-murrayusa-today-sports

Quantifying the “Clutch Gene” and How it Proves that the Only Cy Young Candidate that Makes Sense is Jacob deGrom

by: Jon Morales Double G Sports 4m

For something that should almost be a foregone conclusion, there sure is a lot of debate as to who will win the Cy Young award in the National League. Sportswriters, baseball analysts and TV pundits alike are all scrambling to name their top pick in what.

Tweets