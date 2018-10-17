New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-1052405674-e1539820296976

Clayton Kershaw pitches Dodgers past Brewers 5-2; Dodgers take 3-2 NLCS lead

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven strong innings for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, helping them defeat the Brewers 5-2 on Wednesday.

Tweets