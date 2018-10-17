New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Report: Mets interview Dave Littlefield to fill GM vacancy

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

The Mets have reportedly interviewed former Pirates GM Dave Littlefield to fill the club’s GM vacancy.

