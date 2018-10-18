New York Mets
Alonso draws bases-loaded walk for win in 11th
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Peter Alonso's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th gave the Scottsdale Scorpions a 2-1 victory Wednesday night in the Arizona Fall League, extending the Glendale Desert Dogs' season-opening losing streak to seven straight....
