New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sipowicz

Mets’ Todd Frazier is really excited about his new jeans

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Look, I am no fool, and everything about this Insta post makes me think that it is an ad in disguise, or at least commercial in some way, but Todd Frazier posts are off-season gold, and Todd is really excited about his jeans.   View this post on...

Tweets