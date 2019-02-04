New York Mets
Ricciardi says Mets believe in Peter Alonso at first base: 'He's never going to be a Gold Glover but he can play the position'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
At times Peter Alonso has been portrayed as a butcher at first base. In that case it would make sense to dangle him as trade bait to an American League team. Except the Mets insist it's not the case at all.
