The Commish: Last Licks – the Use Anyone and Everyone bottom of the 9th
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
The Commish is a series of articles in which I try to save baseball. The other night, MLB played a 5+ hour extra inning game. Don’t do that. Here’s a modified version of a previous idea I call Last Licks. Should a game be tied after 8.5 innings, we...
