New York Mets

North Jersey
1f2a66de-689a-4c64-b9d0-96d0d62e9dab-022318_metsspringtraining_1146

Peter Alonso, Mets 1B prospect, continues to produce in Arizona Fall League

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 8m

Mets prospect Peter Alonso is hitting .385 in the Arizona Fall League.

Tweets