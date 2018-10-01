New York Mets

Mets Merized
David-price

AL Championship Series Thread: Red Sox One Win Away

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 44s

Boston Red Sox (3-1) at Houston Astros (1-3)Thursday, October 16, 2018 • 8:09 p.m. ET • Minute Maid Park • Houston, TexasLHP David Price (0-0, 7.71 ) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (1-0, 3.00)

Tweets