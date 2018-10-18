New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Lindsay has big day in Arizona Fall League

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Thursday: • Gameday: Scottsdale 8, Peoria 0 | Mesa 18, Surprise 2 | Glendale-Salt River, 9:35 p.m. ET

