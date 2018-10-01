New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
World Series 2018: When is Game 1 of World Series? Red Sox vs. Dodgers or Brewers
by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 11m
The Boston Red Sox advance to the 2018 World Series after beating the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Tweets
-
Brewers will stay alive https://t.co/erKR2RDh9fBlogger / Podcaster
-
Interesting quote from Alex Bregman postgame: "We were banged up a bit. Lance McCullers was pitching with -- I don’… https://t.co/28WkzDk5PKTV / Radio Personality
-
Allonzo Trier has nothing but respect for these two former #Knicks https://t.co/2gbehUsl6JBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ogsmar: @Metstradamus And if the Dodgers have a starting pitcher with the nickname of Oil Can. Or even Gas Container. Trans… https://t.co/wtEsHL1aRQBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Islanders make it look easy https://t.co/6S73gP25MtBlogger / Podcaster
-
This wasn't how LeBron wanted to start his time with the #Lakers https://t.co/IjbqSxE969Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets